LMPD investigates multiple overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating multiple shootings that happened Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 p.m., a man was dropped off at Jewish Hospital after being shot, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

LMPD’s investigation revealed two men were in a car heading west on I-264 between Bells Lane and Dumenil when a fight broke out.

The man shot was transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. All parties have been accounted for.

An hour later, LMPD officers responded to the 600 block of South 27th Street on a report of a shooting, Smiley said. Officers found a man had been shot while sitting outside and was taken to UofL Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Approximately 10 minutes later, officers were called to Jewish Hospital again after a man that was shot multiple times had been dropped off. He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Smiley said investigators believe the shooting may have happened in the area of 18th and Columbia Streets.

Officials said it is too early to determine if the latter two shootings are related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.