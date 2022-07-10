Louisvlle man’s car hit by stray bullet during police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man’s car was hit and damaged by a stray bullet during a police chase on Dixie Highway.

On June 28, police found a man wanted for shooting a Tennessee cop in Louisville. They chased him down Dixie Highway and opened fire on him and killed him.

The shootout between that man, Samuel Edwards, and Kentucky State Police created collateral damage.

When parking your car at work, you probably never think about the possibility of it getting hit by a bullet. One man learned sometimes you’re just parked in the wrong place at the wrong time.

When Justin Wise parked his car at work on June 28, he thought nothing of it.

Then a wanted man took police on a chase down Dixie Highway. Police say the Edwards shot at them. He missed the officers, but Wise’s car wasn’t so lucky.

“It came in first through the windshield here up top. It was all intact, it was a clean bullet hole but the whole windshield had fractured and shattered obviously. It came through the headliner here, went straight through my head rest and then a fragment of the core of the bullet actually came straight through my head rest and hit my front window and that’s where that fracture is from.”

Wise, knowing he was lucky to not be in the car, is still faced with an uncommon problem. What to do about the damage and ultimately how to pay for it.

LMPD has a department for accidental losses. Unfortunately for Wise, Kentucky State Police is handling the case. And he says the KSP detectives told him he has to foot the bill.

“That’s when he explained to me that really my only option was to have my insurance pay for it because the guy unfortunately who did it was deceased, so there was really no one to go after for the damages.”

There is some good news for Wise. Under Kentucky law, insurance companies pay for auto glass repair without a deductible when you have comprehensive coverage. Which he does.

The interior damage though, that’s coming out of his pocket.

Wise says he’ll be driving with cracked windows and no back windshield until July 12.

People at the restaurant Wise works at created a fund to help him fix his car.

“It’s definitely been a struggle keeping the rain out. I’ve been using a tarp temporarily and that does a pretty good job. But of course if I’m driving, especially on the highway, I can’t have the tarp up. But if that time comes when I have to drive somewhere and it starts pouring rain, I guess I’ll just have to deal with the consequences.”

