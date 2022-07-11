Contact Troubleshooters
2 people injured in St. Denis shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood that sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to respond to the 3500 block of Shanks Lane on a report of a shooting at the Green Meadows Cemetery, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers did not find a victim but were later told a man showed up to UofL Health-Mary & Elizabeth Hospital after he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators later found a woman was dropped off at UofL Hospital after she was shot. She is expected to survive her injuries, Ellis said.

LMPD continues the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

