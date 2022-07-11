Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

2 teenagers indicted in connection to deaths of JCPS student, teenager killed on Thanksgiving Day

Police have arrested two individuals in connection to the death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith, who...
Police have arrested two individuals in connection to the death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith, who was killed in a drive-by shooting back in September.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teenagers are being charged as adults in connection to the shooting deaths of a JCPS student killed at a bus stop as well as a 15-year-old killed in Shawnee on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Demaurion Lakeith Moore and Mekhi Duane Cable have been charged with two counts of murder, one count of criminal attempt murder, assault, wanton endangerment and various other charges in connection to three separate crimes in 2021.

The teenagers were formally arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday, where it was announced they would be tried as adults, according to the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The first incident happened on March 12, 2021, where a teenager was injured in a shooting in Louisville, according to court documents.

The two teenagers were also charged for an incident in Sept. 22, 2021, where Eastern High School student Tyree Smith was shot and killed while waiting for a JCPS bus at a bus stop on Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street, documents state.

Police said two other students were shot during the incident and survived their injuries.

Moore and Cable were also charged for the death of 15-year-old Cortez Duncan, Jr., who was shot and killed in the 600 block of Hecks Lane in the Russell neighborhood early Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Their next pretrial conference is scheduled for August 19.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
Justin Wise's car was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout.
Louisville man’s car hit by stray bullet during police chase
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
A park bench packed with presents like games, gear and other gifts. All of them for Rylan...
Community helps young boy whose mother was found dead in her car
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Police confirm Herbert Lee as suspect in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
Male High School Bulldogs return to the field after dead period
Student athletes head back to the field after KHSAA dead period
Safety | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School
Monkeypox
3 monkeypox cases confirmed in Jefferson Co. area