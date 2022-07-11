2 teenagers indicted in connection to deaths of JCPS student, teenager killed on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teenagers are being charged as adults in connection to the shooting deaths of a JCPS student killed at a bus stop as well as a 15-year-old killed in Shawnee on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Demaurion Lakeith Moore and Mekhi Duane Cable have been charged with two counts of murder, one count of criminal attempt murder, assault, wanton endangerment and various other charges in connection to three separate crimes in 2021.

The teenagers were formally arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday, where it was announced they would be tried as adults, according to the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The first incident happened on March 12, 2021, where a teenager was injured in a shooting in Louisville, according to court documents.

The two teenagers were also charged for an incident in Sept. 22, 2021, where Eastern High School student Tyree Smith was shot and killed while waiting for a JCPS bus at a bus stop on Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street, documents state.

Police said two other students were shot during the incident and survived their injuries.

Moore and Cable were also charged for the death of 15-year-old Cortez Duncan, Jr., who was shot and killed in the 600 block of Hecks Lane in the Russell neighborhood early Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Their next pretrial conference is scheduled for August 19.

