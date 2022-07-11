3 monkeypox cases confirmed in Jefferson Co. area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monkeypox has been spreading across the world, and Monday, the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness confirmed that there are three cases in the Jefferson County area.

“All three cases are working closely with our team; we have performed contact tracing,” Dr. Jeff Howard, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness medical director said.

Already, the health department has been working closely with the LGBTQ+ community about how to stay protected.

“It spreads particularly between gay men, bisexual men and other men who have sex with other men,” Howard said.

Howard said that symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and rash.

Right now, the health department has 10 vaccines currently that they can use to treat monkeypox, and the department can get more from the state if the doses are needed. The vaccine is given in two doses, eight weeks apart.

Howard said that the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness follows CDC recommendations when it comes to the virus, and right now, people without symptoms aren’t recommended to get the vaccine or wear masks.

Howard emphasized that the risk to the general public is low, but anyone can get the virus if they’re exposed to it.

“It’s not a very deadly virus, with a survival rate of more than 99 percent,” Howard said.

We also reached out to health officials in Indiana to get an update on monkeypox cases in the state.

“The confirmed amount of cases in Indiana is six total cases,” Brittany Amick, infection prevention program manager for Baptist Heath Floyd said. “Unfortunately, I do not have any further information on the county level.”

Amick said that the hospital has implemented a screening tool, where patients are screened and asked about symptoms.

“The biggest message that we want to provide to everybody is if you feel you’ve been exposed to monkeypox or somebody with monkeypox-like lesions or symptoms, it’s really important to seek medical care,” Amick said.

