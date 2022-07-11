Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Cyclist hit on Poplar Level Road; family still looking for answers

Cyclist hit on Poplar Level Road; family still looking for answers
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nathan Green was riding his bike a week and a half ago, when he was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road. His family says the person who hit him left him there to suffer.

It was like any normal Thursday.

Nathan Green biked to work as he usually did, but this time he didn’t come home.

“It was getting a little late and I hadn’t heard from him.” Hannah Nussbaum, Green’s girlfriend said. “So I called his cell phone, and the UofL hospital replied.”

That’s how Hannah Nussbaum found out what happened to her boyfriend, Nathen Greene. He was hit by a car on June 30.

His wrist, hand, and both legs were broken. Three ribs fractured, two vertebrae shattered, a brain injury and a brain bleed. Still in a coma and fortunately expected to survive.

It’s more of a process now of looking at the brain injury and seeing what the long-term damage is that we don’t really know what to expect,” Nussbaum said.

Nussbaum takes care of their four-year old daughter full time, while Greene worked multiple jobs to support them.

With him in the hospital, the community has helped out raising money for the family.

“It just shows how many people he’s touched, and how many people care about him,” Nussbaum said.

One of Greene’s jobs is the Open Shop Manager at Falls City Community BikeWorks. The shop has been feeling his absence.

“A lot of tears, a lot pain,” Liliara Pappaterra, Former Falls City Community BikeWorks Boardmember said. “He is an amazing, amazing person in everything he did. Both in and out of the shop.”

“Having him there at my side this past year was important because I went through a rough year,” Justin Mackowiak said. “And Nathan was there. Phone calls, emails, texts, checking up on me, and he looked after everybody. And it’s painful to think about where he is right now.”

As the support comes in Greene’s family is looking for one more thing, information on the driver of the car that hit him.

“Mortified that someone could just hit somebody and leave them on the ground dying,” Mackowiak said.

“I have trouble believing that nobody heard anything, nobody saw anything,” Nussbaum said. It’s Poplar Level, it’s a busy street, there’s a lot of things going on. If there’s been something at the back of your head that’s just hitting at you when you think about it, you can send in a tip.”

Green’s friends and family want to remind people to watch out for bicyclists on the road.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas-based Wheat State Elite AAU team won the 2023 Aqua Championship in the Run 4 Roses...
Kansas-based AAU team wins tournament title after teammate and family hit by car in downtown Louisville
Officers were able to intervene and prevent three additional deaths.
LMDC Officers save three other inmates after inmate dies from medical emergency
Justin Wise's car was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout.
Louisvlle man’s car hit by stray bullet during police chase
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
Indiana man arrested after police pursuit, SWAT standoff

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Hardin County Deputies start using new body cameras
Hardin County Deputies start using new body cameras
Cyclist hit on Poplar Level Road; family still looking for answers
Cyclist hit on Poplar Level Road; family still looking for answers
Community helps young boy who’s mother was found dead in her car
Community helps young boy who’s mother was found dead in her car