Dirt Bowl organizers question LMPD tactics during Shawnee Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A barrage of gunfire erupted in Shawnee Park after Louisville Metro police officers said a wanted man shot at officers trying to arrest him Sunday.

Herbert Lee, 30, is accused of pulling a gun and firing a shot at police. The round struck an officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

(Story continues below)

Autoplay Caption

Officers returned fire during a foot pursuit that began after Lee fled. He was wanted on 12 warrants, but the community questions why officers engaged Lee in the park.

Lee had been there watching a summer basketball league known as the Dirt Bowl.

Organizers said he ran far out into a field after the games had ended, and that’s where they claim police shot him. They’re afraid the shooting will tarnish the court’s legacy.

“They waited until the event was over to take him into custody,” LMPD Chief Erika Shields said.

She said Lee ran before stumbling and then shooting at one of her officers.

“When he got up, he fired one round, striking our officer’s center mass,” Shields said.

The officer is expected to be okay. The bullet-resistant vest absorbed the shot. Lee was taken to the hospital. Dirt Bowl organizers worry this will tarnish what happens at the court.

“It’s the Dirt Bowl and generations have come to this park on Saturdays and Sundays,” co-organizer Rayvon Churchill said.

Churchill said LMPD officers are assigned to protect the Dirt Bowl, but now he feels caught in the middle. He said a police shooting shouldn’t have happened near here.

“Some of those kids, unfortunately, are probably going to be traumatized about what happened yesterday, but then some of the kids are desensitized,” Churchill said.

He said Lee shouldn’t have chosen to watch basketball, but also he questioned why officers used the tactics they did.

“Other uses of force they could have used, could they just let him go with this many people?,” Churchill asked. “Why do you endanger this many people?”

Shields said officers had only one choice.

“If you have someone who is possessing a handgun illegally and is showing their willingness to use it, to kill someone, we would be utterly negligent to have allowed him to flee,” Shields said.

Lee has not appeared in court yet.

Dirt Bowl organizers are hoping basketball will be on again this weekend.

