Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems in the future.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who drink alone as a young adult appear to have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems later in life.

According to a study from Carnegie Mellon University, high school seniors who drank without anyone else had a 35% better chance of alcoholism by the age of 35.

The study, published Monday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, was based on a 17-year study based on 4,500 participants.

Researchers also say women are more susceptible to alcohol use disorder than men.

Because of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of solitary drinking had a documented increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
Justin Wise's car was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout.
Louisville man’s car hit by stray bullet during police chase
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
A park bench packed with presents like games, gear and other gifts. All of them for Rylan...
Community helps young boy whose mother was found dead in her car
LMPD investigates multiple overnight shootings

Latest News

You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’
Kim Glass attends day two of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at City Market...
Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack
financial plan review
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing...
Officers shoot, kill man standing on roof with gun