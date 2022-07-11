FORECAST: Heat, humidity return today

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Few downpours possible with a front on Tuesday

DROUGHT: Mostly dry conditions this week may worsen the drought

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some patchy morning fog, today features mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Southwesterly wind will gradually increase humidity throughout the day.

Tonight will be mostly clear, muggy, and warm, with lows in the 60s and lows 70s.

Temperatures climb to near 90° tomorrow with more clouds overhead. A passing front brings isolated showers and thunderstorms into the forecast.

Skies clear Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry and sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.