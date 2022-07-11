Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heat, humidity return today

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Few downpours possible with a front on Tuesday
  • DROUGHT: Mostly dry conditions this week may worsen the drought

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some patchy morning fog, today features mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Southwesterly wind will gradually increase humidity throughout the day.

Tonight will be mostly clear, muggy, and warm, with lows in the 60s and lows 70s.

Temperatures climb to near 90° tomorrow with more clouds overhead. A passing front brings isolated showers and thunderstorms into the forecast.

Skies clear Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry and sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

