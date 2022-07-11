FORECAST: Small morning storm chance Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Muggy tonight

A.m. rain chances are scattered Tuesday

Less heat and humidity to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday night will be mostly clear, muggy, and warm, with lows in the 60s to low 70s. A slow-moving cold front will be around in the morning that could spark a few clusters of showers and thunderstorms, but not all areas will get impacted.

Expect a drier Tuesday afternoon as less-humid air flows in. Skies clear Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected Wednesday, with the exception of some afternoon clouds.

Plenty of sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday too with humidity values slowly increasing. A partly sunny sky returns over the weekend with our next chance for a few isolated downpours possible.

As tropical moisture from the south works northward, it will increase rain chances early next week a bit. Fingers crossed for those who need the rainfall.

