FORECAST: Small Rain Chances Tuesday Morning

Best rain chance Tuesday AM looks north

Less heat and humidity to end the week

Another rain chance early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear overnight, warm & muggy with temperatures holding in the 70s.

A weak cold front arriving from the north will spark a round of showers and thunderstorms across central Indiana. A few may make it close to the river, but most stay north.

More develop with the heating south and east. Highs nearing 90 degrees. Skies clear Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected Wednesday, with the exception of some afternoon clouds.

Plenty of sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday too with humidity values slowly increasing.

A partly sunny sky returns over the weekend with our next chance for a few isolated downpours possible.

As tropical moisture from the south works northward it will increase rain chances early next week a bit. Fingers crossed for those who need the rainfall.

