FORECAST: Small Rain Chances Tuesday Morning

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 11, 2022
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Best rain chance Tuesday AM looks north
  • Less heat and humidity to end the week
  • Another rain chance early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear overnight, warm & muggy with temperatures holding in the 70s.

A weak cold front arriving from the north will spark a round of showers and thunderstorms across central Indiana. A few may make it close to the river, but most stay north.

More develop with the heating south and east. Highs nearing 90 degrees. Skies clear Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected Wednesday, with the exception of some afternoon clouds.

Plenty of sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday too with humidity values slowly increasing.

A partly sunny sky returns over the weekend with our next chance for a few isolated downpours possible.

As tropical moisture from the south works northward it will increase rain chances early next week a bit. Fingers crossed for those who need the rainfall.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

