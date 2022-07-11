FORECAST: A very hot afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible toward Tuesday morning

LESS HUMID AIR: Flows in Tuesday afternoon making for a much more pleasant Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny and hot this afternoon with highs into the low to mid 90s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, muggy, and warm, with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

A slow-moving cold front will be around in the morning that could spark a few clusters of showers or thunderstorms, but not all areas will get impacted.

Expect a drier afternoon as less-humid air flows in. Skies clear Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

The heat and humidity will ramp up toward the weekend with a more tropical airmass in place. That could lead to some scattered, yet very heavy, downpours towards Sunday.

