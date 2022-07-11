Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: A very hot afternoon

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible toward Tuesday morning
  • LESS HUMID AIR: Flows in Tuesday afternoon making for a much more pleasant Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny and hot this afternoon with highs into the low to mid 90s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, muggy, and warm, with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

A slow-moving cold front will be around in the morning that could spark a few clusters of showers or thunderstorms, but not all areas will get impacted.

Expect a drier afternoon as less-humid air flows in. Skies clear Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

The heat and humidity will ramp up toward the weekend with a more tropical airmass in place. That could lead to some scattered, yet very heavy, downpours towards Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 7/11 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 7/11 10AM Update

Most Read

The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
Justin Wise's car was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout.
Louisville man’s car hit by stray bullet during police chase
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
LMPD investigates multiple overnight shootings
Officers were able to intervene and prevent three additional deaths.
LMDC Officers save three other inmates after inmate dies from medical emergency

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Monday, July 11, 2022
Cumulonimbus and other clouds are spotted during a pass over the Earth by the Expedition 48...
Behind the Forecast: How thunderstorms can trigger asthma attacks
Rayleigh scattering is dependent upon the wavelength of sunlight. (Source - Pixabay)
Behind the Forecast: The science of sunrises
Plankton's reaction to the sun may inadvertently create clouds.
Behind the Forecast: How plankton create clouds