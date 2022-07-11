Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog Update 7/11

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Howdy!

Still hot and dry. But we at least have *some* rain chances to track over the next week...just with long dry gaps.

The first chance will be with a cold front moving in Tuesday AM. T-storms will approach from the north with this front overnight/toward sunrise but will also be weakening. Southern IN will carry the higher risk for rain from this first batch.

The front will then “quietly” slide through much of the area through midday only to re-fire t-storms across Southern KY in the afternoon. So yes, some will fall into a gap of nothing as this takes place. Let’s hope we can at least get some action, even if brief.

We do cool down (a tad) for the rest of the week with a drop in some of the excessive humidity.

That will ramp back up over the weekend as our focus will shift to another front dropping in from the north, but ALSO a tropical low to our south that may help feed some heavier downpours if the front can spark them. That part of the forecast is still getting worked out.

The video update will have more!

