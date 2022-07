LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is advising of heavy police presence at the Shawnee Park.

According to LMPD, the public is urged to stay away from the area at this time.

LMPD took to Twitter saying:

URGENT: Heavy police presence at Shawnee Park. The public is advised to stay away from the area. Media - LMPD will provide a staging area when we can advise of a safe location. pic.twitter.com/zHHrq9UMkL — LMPD (@LMPD) July 11, 2022

There is no other information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.