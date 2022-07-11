Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

It’s check-in time for your financial goals

A regular review of your financial plan can keep you on track
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - No matter the size of your paycheck, having a plan is key to reaching your financial goals.

You might have short-term goals like a vacation or buying a car or house in the next few years. Or maybe you have long-term goals, like putting your retirement or your kids’ education.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said write down your goals and prioritize them.

“What you need to do is look at the resources that you have to get there and then come up with a plan and how are you going to make those resources reach those, both short term and long-term goals and objectives,” Joyce said.

Joyce suggested that something as simple as writing down the month you plan to make a purchase and calculating how much you need to save can help you stay on track.

If you need help making a plan or revising the one you have, there are many free tools available online. Google’s simple budget tracker or GoodBudget (free option) are just two examples that could help you meet your financial goals.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
Justin Wise's car was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout.
Louisville man’s car hit by stray bullet during police chase
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
A park bench packed with presents like games, gear and other gifts. All of them for Rylan...
Community helps young boy whose mother was found dead in her car
LMPD investigates multiple overnight shootings

Latest News

FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million
Maira Ansari
Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor