Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who is accused of shooting an officer in the middle of Shawnee Park was known to police given his long criminal history.

Herbert Lee is now in the hospital after officers returned fire during a brief foot pursuit.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said officers recognized him at the park’s Dirt Bowl tournament and realized he had 12 outstanding warrants.

They waited until the games were over to approach him, Shields said.

Lee, however, ran from the officers and fired, striking one of them in the chest. The round was stopped by a bulletproof vest.

WAVE News Troubleshooters started investigating what led to Lee’s dozen warrants and discovered running from the police is something he has done multiple times before.

In 2008, Lee stole a car, fled from police and crashed into a tree. The four innocent teenage passengers died in the crash. Lee was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was let out early.

“The community at large has to continue to look out because he’s going to continue to do those things over and over again,” one of the boy’s father said in an interview after the crash.

That ominous warning proved to be true. Lee would be arrested at least four more times.

Between 2012 and 2019, court records show Lee was arrested for several felonies including stealing a car, robbery, possession of guns, assault, domestic violence and fleeing from police.

In some of his cases, Lee pleaded guilty to bargain for lesser penalties.

In dash camera video obtained exclusively by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Lee is seen kicking out the back window of the police cruiser. He then bails from the window, the video shows.

“When there’s an individual who’s just violent, it seems as though we really put the victims in the back seat,” Shields said.

Shields was aware of Lee’s seemingly rotating door of new felonies, new chances, and then new arrests.

“The current state of the judicial system is doing us a disservice,” she said.

Shields supports bail reform, but for non-violent offenses.

The Bail Project has spent millions of donated dollars in Louisville posting bonds for arrested people. A series of WAVE News Troubleshooter investigations showed The Bail Project has bailed out violent offenders before, including those facing new charges, and those convicted of domestic violence charges.

In September 2019, The Bail Project posted Lee’s $5,000 bond after he was arrested for having a number of stolen cell phones from a local business. The bond was posted for him despite his criminal history, which included an arrest for robbing a 15-year-old at gunpoint and stealing the $7,000 he was going to use to buy a car.

In his most recent arrest in 2021, he was charged for allegedly running from a cop through Mall St. Matthews with a stolen gun, which he was also not supposed to be in possession of.

The case landed in Judge Olu Stevens’ courtroom. Lee paid $2,500 dollars and was out of jail yet again.

Lee did not come back for his court case and was on the run. Judge Stevens issued a bench warrant for his arrest and increased the bond amount to $50,000.

That’s one of the several warrants that were still outstanding when officers approached him at Shawnee Park on Sunday.

Chief Shields said people need to start paying attention to the judicial system.

“If you’re not involved, if you don’t vote, you’re really doing yourself a disservice,” Shields said.

