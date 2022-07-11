Police confirm Herbert Lee as suspect in officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have officially identified the man wounded in an officer-involved shooting at Shawnee Park as Herbert Lee.

LMPD officers working at the Dirt Bowl basketball event at the park spotted Lee, 30, among the people watching the games. Knowing that he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, police approached Lee and attempted to take him into custody. Lee pulled a gun and fired a shot at police, the round struck an officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

While Lee was fleeing on foot with officers giving began chase, police returned fire striking Lee.

Lee was taken to University Hospital for treatment. LMPD says his condition is stable, but no medical condition was provided.

LMPD said Lee was wanted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property (firearm), fleeing or evading police on foot, criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception, probation violation, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, violation of emergency protective order and harassment with physical contact.

When he is released from the hospital, Lee will be charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), having restricted ammunition, attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing and evading on foot.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.