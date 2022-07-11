Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgetown Place on reports of a shooting.
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgetown Place on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgetown Place on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the ongoing investigation due to the severity of the man’s injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

