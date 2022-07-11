Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgetown Place on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the ongoing investigation due to the severity of the man’s injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

