Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the WAVE Troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy Inn, LMPD had made 1,370 runs there in 2014. That’s an average of 3.7 per day.

“It’s just getting worse and it’s feeding right out of this hotel,” a neighbor at the time said. “You’ve got prostitution, you’ve got drugs, you’ve got everything over there. It’s like a pimp hooker crack haven.”

Now it’s called Budgetel Inn. However, complaints have been coming to the Troubleshooter department, police, health and codes inspectors again alleging things like:

“A string of thefts, domestic violence calls, and assaults.”

“A hotbed for acts of violence and drugs.”

“Deception in the annual inspection as rooms that really needed inspection were all hidden from health inspectors.”

The complaints are very specific including which rooms have drug sales taking place.

When WAVE took an undercover look, we noticed what appeared to be hand-to-hand exchanges and a lot of people coming and going from the rooms listed after spending a few minutes inside.

At one of them, a man dropped something in what appeared to be glass being passed back and forth after apparently burning him. It shattered, and they spent 15 minutes cleaning it all up.

The woman living there was Danielle Perkins.

“Are you Danielle?” I asked.

“Yeah,” Perkins said.

”I’m John Boel with WAVE,” I said. “We’re doing a story on Budgetel here, got complaints on some of the rooms, yours is actually one of them. I’m told you’re wanted.”

”Not that I know of,” she said.

”I’m told you’re wanted and another complaint is a lot of drugs consumed and sold out of here is that correct?” I asked.

“No,” she said.

”You don’t use drugs?” I said.

“No,” she said.

”I’ve been back here watching, and it looks like there’s drug use in 319 and 317,” I said.

”I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she said. “I stay in my room all day.”

A few days after that interview, Danielle Perkins was arrested in Grant County for methamphetamine possession and several outstanding warrants.

Every time we watched Budgetel Inn, it didn’t take long to see visits by EMS for things like drug overdoses, or visits by police.

How often is LMPD called to this place?

Records we requested show 207 police runs there from January 1 to June 1. That’s an average of more than one per day. The most common reason for the calls?

“Trouble,” according to reports.

When we checked LMPD’s Crimetracker database, we found something you don’t see very often at any one spot in Louisville: 20+ arrest records over the past six months on charges ranging from meth or cocaine possession to first degree strangulation.

Metro Health Department records pertaining to the Budgetel Inn displayed multiple complaints recently alleging things like rooms that are unsanitary and horrific, have bed bugs, fleas, roaches, mold, and a sewer system in disrepair.

Another complaint was on behalf of friends that live at Budgetel Inn, because they were afraid to make complaints due to the possibility of retaliation from management.

There was another allegation of owners purposely hiding rooms from the health inspectors to avoid failing.

Metro Health then held an Administrative Conference with ownership and management to address the increasing frequency of complaints, safety issues, and the frequency of staff cleaning rooms.

They concluded there will be an increased inspection interval for 2022, and if the next regular inspection is failed, Metro Health would move forward with a notice to suspend the facility’s permit.

The Codes and Regulations department joined in too.

In a new violation entered May 31, codes inspectors found junk around the dumpsters, trash between buildings, a junk van and ordered it all removed.

I had a lot of questions I needed to ask owner Tony Yaldo or manager Daniel Lague, who plead guilty to methamphetamine possession in 2020, then had his probation revoked in February of 2022.

“WAVE 3 is here,” a front desk worker told Lague by phone when we walked in to Budgetel.

“They’re asking for you or Yaldo or Brandon,” she added. “They got complaints. So they’re investigating them.”

”He says you guys can come back and see him tomorrow,” she said eventually.

”OK we’ll be here at 2:30,” I said.

Lague then called and said he preferred to come to WAVE to do an interview. We were all set up at the arranged time, but he never showed and never called.

I reached out to owner Tony Yaldo, who set up a June 21 interview with us at Budgetel, but he postponed it right before and then refused to return any of my calls.

Lague then called me and said there will be no interviews, because they say we are “fake news.”

One of the questions I wanted to ask them is if they’re comfortable with having Brandon Gibson, a convicted lifetime sex offender for the rape of a 14-year-old, working security and the front desk at a place with lots of children around.

“Is Brandon Gibson around?” I asked the front desk worker.

“No,” she said.

”He doesn’t work the front desk?” I asked.

”He does,” she said.

After multiple attempts to talk to Gibson, my phone message was returned in this voice mail message from Lague:

“Hey John, this is Danny from Budgetel Inn.” Lague said. “I need you to quit calling my staff members and harassing them. Remember, you do fake news. Me and Tony told you this already the last time you was here. So I need you to quit calling and harassing my staff.”

“It was horrible,” former Metro Council member Steve Magre said. “It was horrific. It was certainly illegal.”

The last time complaints poured in about this place, Magre was the council member battling it out.

“I said, ‘what are the issues,’” Magre said. “I feel I need to know that first, and she brought a file out that was literally this thick.”

I laid out the similar complaints this time.

“What you’re talking about would resolve this particular type of problem is a crusade,” Magre said. “And I think a lot of elected officials back in the day, but especially nowadays, they don’t want to be connected as crusaders, if you will. But this one deserves to be a crusade.”

The Metro Councilman in charge of District 10 is now Pat Mulvihill. He told me the complaints have come to him too and he called them “awful.”

Mulvihill said he doesn’t want a repeat performance of what happened there seven years ago, so he’s been in contact with agencies like police and Metro Health. He said Louisville has a weapon to deal with situations like this in the nuisance ordinance, and he said it may be time to invoke it.

Budgetel’s corporate office would not comment on this story and referred me back to the Louisville franchise owner.

