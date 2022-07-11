Contact Troubleshooters
Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor

More exciting changes are coming in to the WAVE Newsroom!
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More exciting changes are coming in to the WAVE Newsroom!

On Monday, WAVE announced Maira Ansari will become the new anchor for WAVE News at 3 and serve as co-anchor with John Boel for WAVE News at 5 and WAVE News at 6.

Shannon Cogan, the previous WAVE evening co-anchor, now anchors WAVE Sunrise and WAVE News Midday. The move was announced in June, along with Connie Leonard’s move to the WAVE Troubleshooters and Brian Shlonsky’s move to evening reporter.

Ansari’s most recent role with WAVE has been as the face of WAVE Now, the station’s digital and streaming platform, and as a reporter for WAVE’s evening newscasts.

Please welcome Maira Ansari into her new role, which starts July 11!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

