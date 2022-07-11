Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Western Kentucky judge accused of misconduct violations

(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - The Judicial Conduct Commission has filed a complaint accusing a western Kentucky judge of misconduct violations.

News outlets report the complaint against 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge James T. Jameson was released Thursday to the public.

Three allegations are related to Jameson’s creation of a corrections panel and his involvement with an ankle monitoring program.

A fourth allegation says Jameson pressured attorneys and others to support his 2022 political campaign.

Jameson told WPSD-TV that he disagrees with the commission’s interpretation of his actions and hasn’t done anything wrong.

A response filed on Jameson’s behalf said the allegations were politically motivated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
Justin Wise's car was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout.
Louisville man’s car hit by stray bullet during police chase
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
LMPD investigates multiple overnight shootings
Officers were able to intervene and prevent three additional deaths.
LMDC Officers save three other inmates after inmate dies from medical emergency

Latest News

Look for highs into the low to mid 90s today.
FORECAST: A very hot afternoon
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 7/11 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 7/11 10AM Update
A lawsuit accuses the four largest meat processors of conspiring to drive up beef prices. Also,...
Your Money: Bank earnings, Top smartphone seller, Meat processors sued, John Deere recall
Hardin County Deputies start using new body cameras
Hardin County Deputies start using new body cameras