Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week

Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed 10 people inside.(WKBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people died in a mass shooting on May 14 is set to reopen this week.

Tops Friendly Markets will officially reopen to the public Friday.

The reopening comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman carried out what authorities say was a racially motivated attack against Black people.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder as a hate crime.

Thursday marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting. A memorial service will be held that day to remember the victims and employees affected by the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Police confirm Herbert Lee as suspect in officer-involved shooting
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Maira Ansari
Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: Cold front pushing through this afternoon
Thomas Byers, 40, allegedly went into the garage and made his way to the basement. He was...
Homeowner finds naked man in basement, court docs say
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos ‘unique’ as tacos
Jill Biden is apologizing for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos.
Jill Biden: Latinos as 'unique' as tacos
A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions...
Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says