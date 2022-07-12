The Cats Come to Town

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -There was a little bit of excitement at Pilar in Oldham County on Tuesday, because Big Blue was rolling into town. “No one slept here at Pillar last night because everyone had to get decked out in their UK,” said Pillar executive director Karri Gerdemann. UK head basketball coach, John Calipari along with returning player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware, and freshman Aduo Thiero were on hand to sign autographs, take some pics, and even shoot some hoops. “We had to find our t-shirts. We had to figure out things to get signed,” Gerdemann said.

Pillar provides support for special needs children and adults. This is the second year in-a-row the Cats have visited thanks to Oldham County native and UK director of player development, TJ Beisner. “Me personally, this being the community I went to high school, my kids were raised, this is a cause I’m passionate about. I’m happy to share it with the players,” Beisner said. “This is impactful. You get the idea of what it means to put on that uniform. What it means to other people,” said Calipari.

John Calipari says being involve in events like this in the community is part of the responsibility as role models for his team and coaches, but for the players, they say they do it because they love it. “It’s something I enjoy. Every time I do something like this I feel like I’m enjoying the time,” said Tshiebwe.

Pillar was not the Cats’ only stop. They also made an appearance at a local Kroger to sign autographs and raise money for tornado victims in Western Kentucky. “Getting things together, whether they be gas cards or food, you know. Target, Walmar, whatever cards where people can get out and get what they need,” explained Calipari.

A great day that these Big Blue fans will never forget

