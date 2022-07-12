Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

The Cats Come to Town

Oscar Tshiebwe signs autographs at Pillar
Oscar Tshiebwe signs autographs at Pillar(Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -There was a little bit of excitement at Pilar in Oldham County on Tuesday, because Big Blue was rolling into town. “No one slept here at Pillar last night because everyone had to get decked out in their UK,” said Pillar executive director Karri Gerdemann. UK head basketball coach, John Calipari along with returning player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware, and freshman Aduo Thiero were on hand to sign autographs, take some pics, and even shoot some hoops. “We had to find our t-shirts. We had to figure out things to get signed,” Gerdemann said.

Pillar provides support for special needs children and adults. This is the second year in-a-row the Cats have visited thanks to Oldham County native and UK director of player development, TJ Beisner. “Me personally, this being the community I went to high school, my kids were raised, this is a cause I’m passionate about. I’m happy to share it with the players,” Beisner said. “This is impactful. You get the idea of what it means to put on that uniform. What it means to other people,” said Calipari.

John Calipari says being involve in events like this in the community is part of the responsibility as role models for his team and coaches, but for the players, they say they do it because they love it. “It’s something I enjoy. Every time I do something like this I feel like I’m enjoying the time,” said Tshiebwe.

Pillar was not the Cats’ only stop. They also made an appearance at a local Kroger to sign autographs and raise money for tornado victims in Western Kentucky. “Getting things together, whether they be gas cards or food, you know. Target, Walmar, whatever cards where people can get out and get what they need,” explained Calipari.

A great day that these Big Blue fans will never forget

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project
Maira Ansari
Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

University of Louisville campus
UofL whistleblower for Dino Gaudio extortion case files lawsuit against university
At Male High School, the football team returned to practice on Monday.
Student athletes head back to the field after KHSAA dead period
Male High School Bulldogs return to the field after dead period
Student athletes head back to the field after KHSAA dead period
Louisville's Hailey Van Lith (10) drives downcourt next to Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey (1) during...
UofL women to host Ohio State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge