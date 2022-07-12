FORECAST: Dry air and dry forecast until weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity next few days

Storm chances return by the weekend

Heat and storms early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight Tuesday, we’re expecting more pleasant air as temperatures are allowed to drop into the 60s behind this evening’s front.

Expect a clear sky for Tuesday night’s International Space Station flyover around 10:40 p.m. EST!

Wednesday is a mostly sunny affair with lower humidity, but it’ll still be quite warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s during the afternoon.

Wednesday night looks clear and pleasant for full moon viewing. It’s a super moon, meaning it’ll be about 7% larger than usual, thanks to the full moon occurring at the point in the moon’s elongated orbit where it’s slightly closer to Earth.

Thursday is a continuation of modest humidity, yet very warm temperatures, closer to 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Storm chances return for the weekend, with a small storm chance Friday and Saturday nights, followed by a far higher storm chance Sunday night as a disturbance moves in from the northwest.

Storminess will continue at times next week, but heat will prevail when storms aren’t active.

