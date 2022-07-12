FORECAST: Isolated rain chances today

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated AM downpours along/north of the Ohio River; isolated storms PM storms south of Parkways

LESS HUMID AIR: Flows in this afternoon leading to a pleasant night and Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak cold front brings a few morning showers and thunderstorms to the region, mainly along and north of the Ohio River. Isolated thunderstorms look to pop this afternoon south of the Parkways; otherwise, we’ll see more sunshine and highs near 90°.

Tonight features clear skies, less humid conditions, and lows in the 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

Skies remain clear Wednesday night as lows return to the 60s.

Heat and humidity increase for the weekend. Rain chances may increase once again to start next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.