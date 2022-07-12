Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Isolated rain chances today

Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort Avenue corridor. (Source: WAVE News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated AM downpours along/north of the Ohio River; isolated storms PM storms south of Parkways
  • LESS HUMID AIR: Flows in this afternoon leading to a pleasant night and Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak cold front brings a few morning showers and thunderstorms to the region, mainly along and north of the Ohio River. Isolated thunderstorms look to pop this afternoon south of the Parkways; otherwise, we’ll see more sunshine and highs near 90°.

Tonight features clear skies, less humid conditions, and lows in the 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

Skies remain clear Wednesday night as lows return to the 60s.

Heat and humidity increase for the weekend. Rain chances may increase once again to start next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Police confirm Herbert Lee as suspect in officer-involved shooting
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
A park bench packed with presents like games, gear and other gifts. All of them for Rylan...
Community helps young boy whose mother was found dead in her car

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 11, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 11, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog Update 7/11
Cumulonimbus and other clouds are spotted during a pass over the Earth by the Expedition 48...
Behind the Forecast: How thunderstorms can trigger asthma attacks
Rayleigh scattering is dependent upon the wavelength of sunlight. (Source - Pixabay)
Behind the Forecast: The science of sunrises