Grayson County man shot, airlifted to UofL Hospital in critical condition

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Grayson County man is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday.

Around 7:42 p.m., deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road on a report of a shooting, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a release.

Deputies found Jeremy Stinnett, 43, shot. He was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital and is in critical condition, Chaffins said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

