Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Grayson County man shot, airlifted to UofL Hospital in critical condition

(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Grayson County man is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday.

Around 7:42 p.m., deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road on a report of a shooting, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a release.

Deputies found Jeremy Stinnett, 43, shot. He was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital and is in critical condition, Chaffins said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project
Maira Ansari
Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

LG&E said a semi-truck hit two power poles near the Walmart in West Buechel.
Over 200 people without power out in West Buechel area after semi hits power poles
Group seeks more protection for Floyds Fork watershed.
Group seeks more protection for Floyds Fork watershed
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
SOS International prepares their third shipment of supplies heading to Ukraine
Louisville nonprofit cranks up Ukrainian relief efforts