Group seeks more protection for Floyds Fork watershed

Group seeks more protection for Floyds Fork watershed.
Group seeks more protection for Floyds Fork watershed.(WAVE 3)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new group formed to protect the waters of Floyds Fork has identified a variety of threats to water quality and habitat.

The group, called Louisville Keep Your Fork, said too much development is leading to more intense flooding and degradation in areas downstream, in and around the Parklands of Floyds Fork.

”Floyds Fork is Louisville’s last natural waterway,” LYKF Board member Kacey Frazier said. “We don’t have concrete banks and graffiti alongside of it. It still works, but if we keep building up to the limit and we fill in our floodplain, it’s going to wash it out and we’re going to lose our watershed. We need to protect that.”

Group members point to erosion and tree loss as evidence that the degradation is underway.

“I’ve had to go out and clear trees almost after every storm because they’re dangerous,” LKYF Director Lucas Frazier said.  “The kayakers are coming through and you get stuck underneath them and we’ve had people, my neighbors pulled out many people out of the water.  It becomes a very dangerous place.”

LKYF launched a petition asking Metro Council to pass tougher regulations restricting what, where and how much development will be allowed in the Floyds Fork watershed.

The group’s petition said Floyds Fork is dying.

“We are endangering public health and safety and the community’s access to a healthy river, including the multimillion-dollar investment into the Parklands of Floyds Fork when we destroy Floyds Fork’s clean water, wildlife habitat, migratory birds, and riverside ecosystems,” the petition said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,275 people had signed the petition.

