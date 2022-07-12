Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana police arrest Wisconsin man after pursuit through multiple counties

Indiana State Police arrested a Wisconsin man after a high-speed pursuit through multiple...
Indiana State Police arrested a Wisconsin man after a high-speed pursuit through multiple Indiana counties on Sunday.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a Wisconsin man after a high-speed pursuit through multiple Indiana counties on Sunday.

Police said the incident began at 8:45 a.m. in Jackson County after a trooper saw a BMW heading north on I-65 at 100 miles per hour.

The trooper attempted to catch up to the car, but the driver sped away, according to a release.

ISP said the car was later seen on I-65 at mile marker 60 in Bartholomew County by another Indiana state trooper. The car was speeding over 100 mph at the time he was spotted.

Police also said the registration plate on the BMW was concealed intentionally.

Both troopers turned on their emergency lights and began pursuing the driver in an attempt to get him to stop, the release states.

The driver fled north on I-65 before exiting at the 64-mile marker, heading east on County Road 450 South near Columbus, Ind. Police said he then turned north on US 31 before entering the city.

Columbus Police Department assisted ISP in stopping the vehicle on US 31 and 25th Street.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Jacob Wroblewski, and two passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody, according to ISP.

Police said the two passengers were later release.

Wroblewski was arrested for charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving and was booked in Bartholomew County Jail. His next court date has not been set.

