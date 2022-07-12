Judge blocks senate bill restricting Jefferson County school board’s powers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County District Judge has granted a temporary injunction against a senate bill that would have restricted administrative powers of the Jefferson County school board.

According to a judgment by Jefferson County District Judge Charles L. Cunningham Jr., the declaratory judgment blocks legislation that would have given JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio more power over day-to-day operations, such as hiring and spending.

Senate Bill 1 is scheduled to take effect on July 14 and would have imposed restrictions on the board of education.

The ruling filed on Monday prevents school districts from having to follow the amendment’s guidelines.

“The voters, parents, students and taxpayers of Jefferson County are entitled to equal protection under the law,” the ruling states. “In this context, the Commonwealth of Kentucky may not treat those folks arbitrarily.”

Jefferson County Board of Education filed a lawsuit back in June, arguing the legislation was unconstitutional because the description of the amendment would only apply to Jefferson County.

