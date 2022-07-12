Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Science Center reopens refurbished Science Education Wing; named for Mayor Fischer

REFURBISHED KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER SCIENCE EDUCATION WING NAMED FOR MAYOR FISCHER
REFURBISHED KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER SCIENCE EDUCATION WING NAMED FOR MAYOR FISCHER(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center debuted its new and improved Science education wing on Monday.

Located next to the Science Center in the Alexander Building on West Main Street, the 700-square-foot space is home to science labs, classrooms and more.

The revamp included some structural repairs, flooring updates and a new name. It will now be called the Mayor Greg Fischer Science Education Wing.

Fischer was honored for his support of the Kentucky Science Center over two decades. He served 10 years on the Kentucky Science Center Board of Directors.

“When you combine kids and lifelong learning on the account of my family around that it’s a really wonderful honor,” Fischer said. “I don’t know what else to say. I hope it inspires more kids to go and get their joy for the science center and the library like I did.”

Fischer said he hopes to continue the tradition of bringing his family to the science center.

