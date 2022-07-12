Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.(Franklin County Jail)
By Brian Shlonsky
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed.

An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.

There are also cases in Garrard, Jessamine and Jefferson counties.

On Tuesday, WAVE News talked to one of Caban’s alleged victims, Amir Mehic.

Mehic said that he paid Caban $5,700 to build an outdoor area, complete with a grill, oven, and concrete area. After months of waiting and unreturned phone calls, Mehic said he contacted lawyers and detectives.

“What will you do?” Mehic said. “It’s just, I don’t know, it’s crazy.”

Mehic said he is worried about hiring another contractor to do the work after his experience the first time.

“I’m scared to find somebody now,” Mehic said. “Just be careful; don’t give the money front.”

Caban was supposed to be at an arraignment Tuesday in Jefferson County, but was already in custody in Franklin County.

Her arraignment is now scheduled for August 2nd, at 9:00 a.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project
Maira Ansari
Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Indiana State Police arrested a Wisconsin man after a high-speed pursuit through multiple...
Indiana police arrest Wisconsin man after pursuit through multiple counties
According to the Richmond Register, players are accusing Coach Jane Worthington of mental and...
EKU looking into reports of abuse in softball program
Western Kentucky judge accused of misconduct violations
Landis Sims holds up a custom made bat by Louisville Slugger.
16-year old athlete born with no hands and feet spreading message of perseverance