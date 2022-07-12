Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed.

An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.

There are also cases in Garrard, Jessamine and Jefferson counties.

On Tuesday, WAVE News talked to one of Caban’s alleged victims, Amir Mehic.

Mehic said that he paid Caban $5,700 to build an outdoor area, complete with a grill, oven, and concrete area. After months of waiting and unreturned phone calls, Mehic said he contacted lawyers and detectives.

“What will you do?” Mehic said. “It’s just, I don’t know, it’s crazy.”

Mehic said he is worried about hiring another contractor to do the work after his experience the first time.

“I’m scared to find somebody now,” Mehic said. “Just be careful; don’t give the money front.”

Caban was supposed to be at an arraignment Tuesday in Jefferson County, but was already in custody in Franklin County.

Her arraignment is now scheduled for August 2nd, at 9:00 a.m.

