Louisville nonprofit cranks up Ukrainian relief efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - SOS International, a nonprofit based in Louisville, is sending its third shipment of supplies to help the people of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, volunteers packed a semi-truck full of supplies to be flown overseas.

The shipment was similar to those in the past, containing medical supplies such as medicines and field tourniquets.

This shipment included eight hospital beds as requested by Ukrainian hospitals, 35,000 packaged meals, and metal stoves welded together by students in Louisville.

The Rocket Stoves, as they’re called, heat up super quickly. They’re wood-burning stoves that are more important as electricity and gas become more scarce in Ukraine.

One volunteer said she loves seeing how far the organization’s reach is.

Sue Davis was packing up supplies for schools in Eastern Kentucky as she watched the semi-truck get filled with supplies to Ukraine.

Whoever the work benefits, Davis is happy to do it.

”You do good work and you want to do a good job at it,” Davis said. “Whether you’re paid or not paid, you take it seriously because it’s valuable.”

The supplies to Ukraine sent out on Tuesday were valued at over $200,000.

