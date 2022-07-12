Louisville’s gun violence, highlighted by Dirt Bowl shooting, having impacts on children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family-friendly event, the iconic Dirt Bowl, turned into a shootout on Sunday night between Louisville Metro police officers and a man wanted on several warrants.

The incident happened in Shawnee Park around 8 p.m. Sunday, when police officers spotted convicted felon Herbert Lee.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley told WAVE News Lee pulled a gun and shot an officer in his bulletproof vest.

Smiley said officers returned fire, hitting and wounding Lee.

The shooting played out in front of a crowd, including several children who were there to watch the famous street basketball tournament.

Tidshawnda Spence normally attends the Dirt Bowl, but was out of town this year. She told WAVE News she’s not shocked by what happened.

“You have to prepare your kids,” Spence said. “You have to let them know if something happens what to do. If something goes wrong, run. Don’t stand around looking, wondering what’s going to happen next, because more than likely something is going to happen next. So that’s an everyday conversation in your household for Black families.”

Spence feels that way because her family’s been impacted by gun violence.

Her son, 18 years old at the time, was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on Market Street. Her sister was found shot dead in her home last summer off Bardstown Road.

It’s been a lot to take in, especially for her youngest child.

“They’re scared to death,” Spence said. “They are scared. They don’t even want to come outside. A lot of kids don’t even want to come outside now, because their family members have been shot because of the guns, you know? They know what goes on with that gun,”

The impact of gun violence on children is profound, according to child psychologist Dr. Katy Hopkins.

“Children who are exposed to gun violence are at increased risk of social, emotional and cognitive impairment, as well as significantly increased risk of perpetrating gun violence themselves in adolescence,” Hopkins said. “And so, it’s essential that we understand that not only injury, physical injury from gun violence, impacts us across the lifespan, but the psychological impact is huge as well.”

Spence understands those effects firsthand. Her experiences have forced her to remind her kids daily that anything can happen at any given time.

“In my household, it’s an everyday conversation,” Spence said. “You have to know what to do in situations like that.”

