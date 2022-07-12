Man indicted on murder charges in connection to April homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for a homicide that happened in the Russell neighborhood back in April.

Mickeal J. Taylor was charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

The charges are in connection to a homicide that happened on April 28.

Around 6:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 1100 block of West Jefferson on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 32-year-old Lamont Hobbs Jr. shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

Taylor will be formally arraigned on Monday.

