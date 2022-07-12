Contact Troubleshooters
Over 200 people without power out in West Buechel area after semi hits power poles

LG&E said a semi-truck hit two power poles near the Walmart in West Buechel.
LG&E said a semi-truck hit two power poles near the Walmart in West Buechel.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 200 people in the West Buechel area are without power after a semi truck crashed into two power poles Tuesday afternoon.

A representative with LG&E said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near the Walmart on 2020 Bashford Manor Lane.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the semi was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Bashford Manor and Donard Park Ave. The truck knocked down two power poles and left the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The outage originally affected around 500 customers in the area before LG&E crews rerouted power.

The official said crews will likely be working to restore power in the area until 10 p.m.

