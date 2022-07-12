Restoration project to preserve historic Louisville water tower underway

Contact Troubleshooters
Restoration project underway to preserve historic Louisville water tower
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Water Company is starting a 6 million dollar restoration project for one of the city’s national historic landmarks.

About 25,000 people visit the historic water tower site every year for tours and special events.

The 10 statues that stand outside have already been sent to Washington DC for restoration work and will be back in time for the project’s completion.

”The man who designed the tower was Theodore Scowden and he chose Greek and Roman architecture for our facilities,” LWC VP of marketing and communications Kelley Dearing said. “And Scowden did that because no one wanted to drink water from Louisville Water in 1860. They had well water.”

Scaffolding is currently being set up around the 185-foot tower.

The restoration is expected to be complete in April of next year.

