Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘This can’t be real’: Wallaby spotted wandering around neighborhood

Gaston County captain Matt Hensley said specialists are making sure they get the animal to a place where it belongs and is taken care of.
By WBTV Web Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A possible wallaby was spotted in a North Carolina neighborhood on Monday.

A video sent to WBTV shows what looks like a wallaby or kangaroo hopping around a neighborhood in Gastonia.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement responded to the neighborhood and found the person responsible for the animal, who says it is a wallaby.

Gaston County Captain Matt Hensley said specialists are making sure they get the animal to a place where it belongs and is taken care of.

Hensley says the animal didn’t cause any problems or trouble and was just hanging out in the yard.

Bryan Southers lives in the neighborhood where the wallaby was spotted.

“It was a daggone wallaby or kangaroo or whatever. It was sitting there and I just had to look at it, turn around real slow, and it looked back and I was like, ‘this can’t be real,’” he said. “And all the sudden it started hopping off, and I caught a bunch of live photos and videos of it. It was the trippiest thing I’ve seen.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Police confirm Herbert Lee as suspect in officer-involved shooting
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Maira Ansari
Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
Women and financial stress
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes ‘unhinged’ meeting, Trump rally call
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Announcement
StormTALK! Weather Blog ANNOUCEMENT
StormTALK! Weather Blog ANNOUCEMENT