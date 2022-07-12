Contact Troubleshooters
Youth Development Center in Mayfield to reopen after Dec. 10 tornado

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 12 to mark the reopening of the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center in Mayfield.

The center was damaged by the tornado outbreak on December 10.

The ceremony will be held at 12:15 p.m. in the Mayfield Youth Development Center Gymnasium.

Governor Andy Beshear will join state officials, including Mayfield Youth Development Center Superintendent Larry Jackson, for the ribbon-cutting.

