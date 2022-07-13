2 hurt in overnight shooting

Contact Troubleshooters
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has injured two people, and police are working to determine what happened.

Just before 4 a.m., Louisville Metro police called to the 5000 block of Rural Way and found the victims - an adult man and a juvenile boy in his teens.

The man was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. The teen was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online by clicking here.

