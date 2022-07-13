Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Missouri water park

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A child has died from her injuries a week after she was found unresponsive in a pool at a Missouri water park.

The girl was at Oceans of Fun in Kansas City on July 5 when she was found unresponsive in the Coconut Cove pool.

According to a statement from the park’s spokesperson, a lifeguard pulled the child out of the pool, and the park’s EMS workers began CPR.

The Kansas City Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene and transported the girl to a local hospital.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns the theme park complex, confirmed Tuesday morning that the girl has died from her injuries.

“On July 5, 2022, Oceans of Fun aquatics and safety (EMT) staff, as well as the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to and cared for a young female guest in distress. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The child has not been identified, but law enforcement said she was younger than 10 years old.

Police did not give further information.

Oceans of Fun is part of the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

The Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center is shown in Jeffersonville, Ind., Saturday, July 2,...
Lawsuit moves forward in case against funeral home where 31 bodies were found
DeKalb County Fire & Rescue personnel rescue a would-be burglar who found himself trapped in a...
Rescuers free man stuck in pizza oven vent
Evelyn Bethune, front left in yellow, a granddaughter of Mary McLeod Bethune, speaks with Rep....
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall
You can now jump into the cool water Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7p.m.
EP Tom Sawyer State Park pool now open for the summer
A child has died from a gunshot wound to the head after leaving his grandmother's home.
East Chicago boy dies from gunshot wound to head