Councilwoman files paperwork to run for Kentucky Senate seat


District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong filed for the position of Kentucky State Senator 19th District(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro councilwoman has taken steps to run for a Kentucky State Senate seat.

According to records in the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong filed for the position of Kentucky State Senator 19th District, a seat currently filled by Sen. Morgan McGarvey.

McGarvey won the Democratic nomination for Ky. 3rd Congressional District representative, replacing John Yarmuth, who will be retiring following his eighth term in Congress.

Chambers Armstrong’s statement of spending intent was filed and approved on July 1 for a primary election date set on May 21, 2024.


WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

