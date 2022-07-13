Contact Troubleshooters
EP Tom Sawyer State Park pool now open for the summer

You can now jump into the cool water Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7p.m.
You can now jump into the cool water Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7p.m.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pool at EP Tom Sawyer State Park is now open for the summer.

You can now jump into the cool water Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7p.m. It cost six dollars for anyone three to twelve and eight dollars for those 13 and older.

Anyone who is under the age of 17 must be with a parent or guardian. No coolers, floats or outside food is permitted at the pool.

The pool is still searching for lifeguards this summer. To learn more about the park or those who are interested in being a lifeguard, click or tap here.

