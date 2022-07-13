FORECAST: Another pleasant day for Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Slowly increasing humidity

Small storm chance Friday night & early Saturday

Heat & storms return early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies overnight with the Full Buck Super Moon shining bright. Temperatures are pleasant with relatively low humidity values making for a nice night.

Lows will dip into the 60s for most. Northerly winds continue to keep humidity values in check for Thursday. Under a mostly sunny sky we’ll note temperatures back near 90 degrees. Rain chances looks slim.

Clear skies Thursday night as lows return to the 60s. Friday will start off sunny but expect an increase some some clouds later in the day as it will turn more humid with highs rise to near 90° once again.

A few storms are possible Friday night into early Saturday but most of the day on Saturday looks pretty dry. Highs on Saturday will once again be near 90 degrees.

Sunday evening into Monday looks like the stormiest period of the forecast as a front approaches from the north.

