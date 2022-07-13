Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A fantastic looking afternoon!

A view from the WAVE SkyTrack camera looking upstream along the Ohio River.
A view from the WAVE SkyTrack camera looking upstream along the Ohio River.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • LESS HUMID AIR: Sticks around into Thursday
  • RAIN CHANCES: Return over the weekend as humidity increases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine into this afternoon with it still being very warm/hot but the lower humidity will help!

Clear skies and comfortable conditions remain in tonight’s forecast as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Highs climb to near 90° Thursday beneath mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains relatively low.

Clear skies Thursday night as lows return to the 60s.

Friday will be a bit more humid as highs hover near 90°.

We’ll continue to monitor the potential for rounds of showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast Friday night through the weekend.

