FORECAST: A fantastic looking afternoon!
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- LESS HUMID AIR: Sticks around into Thursday
- RAIN CHANCES: Return over the weekend as humidity increases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine into this afternoon with it still being very warm/hot but the lower humidity will help!
Clear skies and comfortable conditions remain in tonight’s forecast as temperatures slide into the 60s.
Highs climb to near 90° Thursday beneath mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains relatively low.
Clear skies Thursday night as lows return to the 60s.
Friday will be a bit more humid as highs hover near 90°.
We’ll continue to monitor the potential for rounds of showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast Friday night through the weekend.
