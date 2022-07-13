FORECAST: Sunny, less humid midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

LESS HUMID AIR: Sticks around into Thursday

RAIN CHANCES: Return over the weekend as humidity increases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some locations get rid of the patchy morning fog, plentiful sunshine is in today’s forecast for everyone as lower humidity remains in the forecast. Highs today climb into the upper 80s.

Clear skies and comfortable conditions remain in tonight’s forecast as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Highs climb to near 90° Thursday beneath mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains relatively low.

Clear skies Thursday night as lows return to the 60s.

Friday will be a bit more humid as highs hover near 90°. We’ll continue to monitor the potential for rounds of showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast Friday night through the weekend.

