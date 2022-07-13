FORECAST: Sunshine & low humidity continue!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Calm weather for most of the week

Small storm chance Friday night

Heat & storms early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll stay clear and comfortable for our Wednesday night. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 60s. A few areas have a slim chance of an isolated shower.

Thursday will be a hot day as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. While the temperatures will be on the warmer side, the humidity will be relatively low overall.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail, although an isolated shower or two is possible. Clear skies Thursday night as lows return to the 60s. Friday will start off sunny but expect an increase some some clouds later in the day as it will turn more humid with highs rise to near 90° once again.

A few storms are possible Friday night into early Saturday but most of the day on Saturday looks pretty dry. Highs on Saturday will once again be near 90 degrees.

Sunday evening into Monday looks like the stormiest period of the forecast as a front approaches from the north.

