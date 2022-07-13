Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Sunshine & low humidity continue!

A view from the WAVE SkyTrack camera looking upstream along the Ohio River.
A view from the WAVE SkyTrack camera looking upstream along the Ohio River.(Source: WAVE News)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Calm weather for most of the week
  • Small storm chance Friday night
  • Heat & storms early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll stay clear and comfortable for our Wednesday night. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 60s. A few areas have a slim chance of an isolated shower.

Thursday will be a hot day as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. While the temperatures will be on the warmer side, the humidity will be relatively low overall.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail, although an isolated shower or two is possible. Clear skies Thursday night as lows return to the 60s. Friday will start off sunny but expect an increase some some clouds later in the day as it will turn more humid with highs rise to near 90° once again.

A few storms are possible Friday night into early Saturday but most of the day on Saturday looks pretty dry. Highs on Saturday will once again be near 90 degrees.

Sunday evening into Monday looks like the stormiest period of the forecast as a front approaches from the north.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/13
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Announcement
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog Update 7/11
Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, July 13, 2022