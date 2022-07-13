Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog 7/13

GoodeMorning 2020
GoodeMorning 2020(wave3news)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NOTE: This is the new format of the Weather Blog which will feature updates throughout the day on our local weather, weather headlines and even some astronomy at times. So be sure to keep hitting REFRESH to see the latest update.

(2) issues still on tap for the weekend into next week that will involve the interaction of tropical moisture moving in from the south thanks to a tropical low near Louisiana. But first, we have to monitor the risk for a few complexes of t-storms that may drop in from the NW. The first such chance looks to be very late Friday Night if not even around sunrise on Saturday. The EURO (shown) still has that potential there. We’ll see how the midday data trends shortly.

Overnight EURO model run
Overnight EURO model run(wavenews)

The front that came through Tuesday didn’t take out ALL of the moisture in the area but it did reduce it enough to make it much easily to enjoy morning walks and even having lunch outside today won’t be back. We should hold onto to these levels for a few more days.

Dewpoint categories in terms of how it feels outside with the humidity
Dewpoint categories in terms of how it feels outside with the humidity(wavenews)

Looking gorgeous outside this Wednesday Morning. That water at Kentucky Kingdom is going to be packed with people in just a few hours!

This morning at Kentucky Kingdom
This morning at Kentucky Kingdom(wavenews)

