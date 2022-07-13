Indiana Department of Corrections hosts graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Department of Correction’s hosted a graduation ceremony Wednesday to celebrate women who completed their certification program and will soon be placed in jobs across Indiana.

The ceremony at Madison Correctional Facility celebrated the success of the women who earned their high school diploma, or certifications in manufacturing, cosmetology, and business technology.

Certifications included American Welding Society (AWS), Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC), National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) and High School Equivalency Test (HiSET).

12 of the cohorts were from the Manufacturing Standards Skill Council (MSSC), 13 were from Welding, and 18 cohorts were from the CNC, according to Indiana Department of Corrections.

The program is part of Indiana Governor Holcomb’s push to put more Hoosiers in the workforce. Indiana’s Department of Corrections teamed up with nonprofit River Valley Resources and Ivy Tech Community College to make the program possible.

”The goal of today was to encourage those who have more time in the facility to take advantage of every opportunity,” Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Molly Dodge said.

Dodge said each women has a different release date.

More than 25% of the graduating class have completely finished their certifications and will be ready to work when they are released from prison, Dodge said.

Amy Whitaker completed the program at Madison Correctional Facility and said she knows exactly how hard it to can be to get a job after serving time.

”I have been out a little over 2 and a half years,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker served 18 and a half years in prison. When she heard about program she said she jumped at the opportunity. Since serving time, Whitaker was promoted twice at her industrial management job and bought a home.

”Everybody says it is hard to get a job being a felon. So you need to get all the education you can get to try to help you get a foot in the door because of- being a felon already has a strike against you,” Whitaker said. ”Every little accomplishment in here makes you feel good.”

