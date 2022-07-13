Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours

By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl in Arizona died after being found in a backyard pool on Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona’s Family reports police were called to a home after they were told a girl was found and not moving in a pool. Authorities said first responders arrived and took the child to the hospital, but she later died.

“They love their kids. It’s very sad,” Barb Boehler, a neighbor, said. Boehler said the family has lived in the home for more than 11 years.

Residents said the child lived at the home with her parents and grandparents.

“Just heartbroken; I’ve seen the kids around and the parents and even the grandparents. It’s really sad,” Kimberly Gutwski, a neighbor, said.

Fire crews said it’s unclear how long the girl was in the water, but it could have been up to three hours.

Video taken above the home showed there was not a fence around the pool while the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

The Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center is shown in Jeffersonville, Ind., Saturday, July 2,...
Lawsuit moves forward in case against funeral home where 31 bodies were found
DeKalb County Fire & Rescue personnel rescue a would-be burglar who found himself trapped in a...
Rescuers free man stuck in pizza oven vent
Evelyn Bethune, front left in yellow, a granddaughter of Mary McLeod Bethune, speaks with Rep....
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall
You can now jump into the cool water Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7p.m.
EP Tom Sawyer State Park pool now open for the summer
A child has died from a gunshot wound to the head after leaving his grandmother's home.
East Chicago boy dies from gunshot wound to head