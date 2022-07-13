Lawsuit moves forward in case against funeral home where 31 bodies were found

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Families of the deceased people found decomposing in a Clark County Indiana funeral home are filing a lawsuit.

Wednesday, along with attorney Larry Wilder, family members spoke before a judge as part of the preliminary process to form a class-action lawsuit against Lankford Family Funeral Home.

Many of the families members were not shy about their opinions on the home’s owner, Randy Lankford.

“I’m pretty sure I would slap him and spit in his face,” said Cynthia Cape, recently widowed.

Cape’s husband passed away on April 22. She believes his body is among the 31 found decomposing inside the funeral home.

She is still waiting on his ashes.

Mark and Amanda Humphrey lost their dad in May.

They received ashes from Lankford, but they were not their father’s.

“You don’t want to ask me the question about if he were standing here right now what would happen,” said Mark Humphrey. “We would need bail money.”

A list of the 31 deceased individuals is now in the hands of the victims’ attorneys.

They claim another 16 people’s ashes were also never returned, or given to the wrong people.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says he’s awaiting the investigation from police.

In the meantime, Cynthia Cape is wondering if she’ll ever get to fulfill her husband’s dying wish.

”My last promise to my husband was that I would hang onto his ashes and when his cat died, they will be together,” said Cape, “and I can’t do that with someone else’s ashes.”

Lankford maintains he and his business fell behind, which is what led to the problems.

The next hearing in this case is July 19. Lankford was ordered by a judge to be there.

